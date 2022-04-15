New island-wide art exhibition launched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new exhibition featuring 20 works of art by 20 artists at 20 different sites on Arran is being launched today (Friday).

The Arran Legacy Inspired Visual Exhibition (ALiVE), is a new family-friendly art exhibition trail organised by Arran Art Trail is being launched on Good Friday but it’s not just for Easter – this exhibition will run until late September.

For the last six years, visitors and locals have enjoyed visiting Arran’s artists and craftspeople, who open their studios to the public.





The last two years have made this more difficult, so to welcome people back to Arran in 2022, 20 of the island’s Arran Art Trail artists have accepted the challenge to produce a specially-created work of art inspired by one of the 20 sandstone place markers that were installed around the island in 2021 creating the Arran Arts Heritage Trail.

Each of these sandstone plinths marks a site that inspired an iconic artist of the past and celebrates their work.

New colourful Arran Art Trail logos mark the participating studios which can be found around the whole island.

ALiVE is supported by Creative Scotland and sees each artist adopting one of the Arran Arts Heritage Trail plinths and creating an artwork interpreting the site or the work of a dedicated artist.





The works are in a variety of mediums including ceramics, glass, textiles, jewellery, wood and paintings.

Many of the artists have tried new techniques or challenged themselves to create something different from their normal style.

They are all exhibiting their artwork for the exhibition trail in their studios from Easter to September so that people can view each of the 20 works at their leisure – the exhibition work is not for sale.

An arts trail spokeswoman said: ‘This is an exhibition that has never been attempted before on Arran and all the artists are excited to tell their visitors more about the part they’ve played in the ALiVE project and how they created their piece.’

In September, all of the art work will come together to form a collective exhibition in Whiting Bay Hall.

The artists taking part are: Assja Solveiga Baumgartner-Gail (Arran Gems – Kilmory), Robert Stevens (Gobhlach Studio – Pirnmill), Karen Bell (Karebell Designs – Kingscross), Janelle Paton (Janelle’s Art – Lamlash), Ann Hume (Ann Hume Jewellery – Brodick) John Divine (Arranach – Machrie), Heather Macleod (Arran Studio – Whiting Bay), Jill Hargan (Jill Hargan Art – Merkland), James Taylor (Iconic Reserve – Brodick) Andy Leese (Furniture maker – Machrie), Senja Brendon (Saltwater Gallery – Cladach), Jill Jeffries (Arran Glass Studio – Whiting Bay), Vikki MacDonald (Orca Krafts – Brodick) , David Samuels (Southbank Studio – East Bennan), Lynn Jones (Lynn’s Art On Arran – Whiting Bay), Amanda Grindall (Blackwater Barn Design – Torbeg), Zabdi Keen (Sculptor – Kildonan).

You can find out more about the exhibition trail and when individual studios are open on the art trail website : www.arranarttrail.com You can pick up an ALiVE exhibition catalogue at any of the studios on the exhibition trail. For more details on the Arts Heritage Trail visit www.arranartsheritagetrail.com