Lambing Live events prove a huge hit down on the farm

By Hugh Boag

It has been a busy time down on Kilpatrick Farm near Blackwaterfoot during the lambing season.

But farmers Alison and David Henderson and their family have still found time to host a series of Lambing Live events which have proved hugely popular with children and adults alike.





Such was the success of the first event, during the first week of the school spring holiday, that two other events were arranged.

One was held with the support of the RHET Ayrshire and Arran Countryside Initiative, which brought its countryside classroom along.

Alison said: ‘A massive thank you to everyone who came along to the farm for our Lambing Live events.

‘It was great to see everyone back again and I am glad that some of the sheep decided to lamb when folk were there, including Cara’s pet ewe Bella, who she helped to lamb.’





A RHET spokesman said: ‘We had a great time away at Kirkpatrick farm for Lambing Live this past week, it was a brilliant turn out and the crowds were thoroughly amazed by all the lambs and some were lucky enough to see a few lambings.

‘We can’t thank our host Kilpatrick Farm enough. It was a brilliant, educational experience and we thoroughly recommend supporting its Lambing Live events and we’re sure you’ll find out lots of new information.’