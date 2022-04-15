Holiday school meal provision is ‘too little too late’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran mum is considering forming a charity after feeling badly let down by the lack of free school meal provision on the island over the Easter holidays.

Last week the service, widely available in North Ayrshire Council schools on the mainland, was not available on Arran, although following complaints, there was some limited provision this week.

Only a small number of schoolchildren on the island qualify for free school meals but the mum who made the initial complaint told the Banner: ‘I am so shocked by this that I am now looking into forming a charity.





‘I would hope that only those who require the service would ask for food. However, I don’t think there would be any set criteria. I strongly feel that the council cannot be trusted with this very essential need.

‘The charity idea would also include holiday hampers for those over 60 years, on low incomes, as I feel this is another demographic which is severely neglected.

‘It seems as though Arranites, of all ages, are being put out without a pasture.’

A spokeswoman for North Ayrshire Council said: ‘Following feedback from residents, three separate packed lunch pick-up points have been established, including one at Arran High School reception, as part of our free holiday school meals provision.’





This was available form Monday to Thursday this week.

‘We appreciate, despite the very low numbers of entitled young people on the island, that it is important to continue searching for suitable arrangements to be made to meet this need.

‘We will actively strive for suitable arrangements to be made in time for the school summer holidays,’ the spokeswoman added.

The island mum added: ‘We are very appreciative. Especially of the people on the island who are taking the time out to make the lunches available.

‘However it is still too little, too late. Last week there was nothing. And this system is only in place because I complained.

‘Surely if there are low numbers that means that any project would be more affordable and sustainable.

‘I have worked out a total of a total of £780 would sustain these children for lunches throughout the academic year,’ she said.