Grand opening to be held at Lagg

The long delayed official grand opening of Lagg Distillery will be held next month.

The opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday May 25, five years after work first began at the south end distillery.

The first spirit was produced in the spring of 2019 and those attending the event, being held two years late due to the Covid pandemic, will have the bonus of being able to toast the first dram of Lagg Single Malt on the day.





Building began on the distillery and visitor centre in 2017 and it opened its doors two years later.

Architects Denham Youd have created a spectacular building to echo the contours of Arran as you’d see it from Ailsa Craig and its dramatic roofs are covered with a sedum blanket. This contains a mix of plants that change colour with the seasons.

The custom-made copper pot stills were installed on the distillery floor in August 2018, and now sit proudly alongside our mash tun and four traditional wooden washbacks.

Now Lagg is working to bring a contemporary style to traditional methods of producing peated whisky on Arran with the first Lagg Single Malt, which can only be produced after three years, due on sale shortly.





Outside an orchard of apple trees is beginning to bear fruit which will be used to produce apple brandy, similar to Calvados, which can only be produced in Normandy.