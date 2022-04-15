Get ready for the Ormidale 10K

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Runners on and off the island are making their final preparations for the Isle of Arran Ormidale 10K on Sunday April 24.

Organised by Arran Runners, in recent years the race has been well supported by local running groups and joggers who make up more than one third of the entrants.

The Arran Banner was instrumental in reviving the race several years ago when numbers entering had plummeted.





The start of the race is timed to suit day trippers from the mainland. The unfortunate, but unavoidable, unreliability of the ferry during the Covid pandemic resulted in many entrants not getting across for the Arran Runners trail races last year.

Hopefully, the pandemic is now past and mainland runners should have no problems making the start.

The race, licensed by Scottish Athletics, starts and finishes at Ormidale Sports Pavilion in Brodick. It heads north on the main road around Brodick Bay, to Merkland Point and back with a diversion up the Knowe Road.

Running on the public A841 road, the race requires a high level of marshalling. This is provided with help from Brodick Improvement Association which benefits from any profits from the race. Arran Runners always welcome any volunteer marshals who should contact Tommy on 302246. The course is flat and has been officially measured by the Course Measurers Association so personal bests are possible.





There is still time to enter the race online at SiEntries website. The race starts at noon.