Final call to play a part in Covid memorial programme

Artists and creative practitioners on Arran have just days to register their interest in Scotland’s Covid-19 community memorial programme, Remembering Together.

The initiative involves all 32 local authority areas and is aimed at creating collective acts of reflection, remembrance, hope and healing in communities across Scotland.

Local artists, makers and creative practitioners in all artistic disciplines are invited to register their interest in phase one of the programme which has a registration deadline of midday on Tuesday April 19.





Remembering Together is managed by greenspace Scotland. It is a two-phase programme with the first phase seeing artists and creative practitioners work alongside communities to engage and gather the thoughts and feelings of their communities. Phase two will see these thoughts and feelings expressed in a piece of art, specially commissioned as part of Remembering Together.

Remembering Together will provide fitting and lasting tributes that embrace the impact of the pandemic on individuals and families whilst marking the contributions that individuals, groups and communities have made under the most challenging of circumstances.

Rhona Arthur, North Ayrshire head of service connected communities, said: ‘We are proud to support and partner with greenspace Scotland and the council is keen to hear from as many local artists and creative practitioners as possible who are interested in being a key player in creating the North Ayrshire contribution of the Remembering Together project.

‘Residents in our communities have remained so incredibly resilient during the challenges of the last two years and we cannot thank them enough for their support during such an unprecedented and extraordinarily difficult time in all of our lives.’





To find out more about the programme or to register an interest visit https://www.rememberingtogether.scot/artist-commission-callouts