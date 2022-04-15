Deadline to register to vote just days away

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Voters have just days to be included in the electoral register to be eligible to vote in the upcoming local government elections on Thursday May 5.

The deadline for paper applications – which must be sent to the electoral registration officer for Ayrshire at 9 Wellington Square, Ayr KA7 1HL – is 12 midnight on Monday April 18.

The deadline for new postal vote and postal proxy applications is 5pm on Tuesday April 19.





Applications can also be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and this must be completed by 11.59pm on Monday April 18.

Returning officer Craig Hatton said: ‘No one should miss out on their right to be part of the democratic process and I would encourage everyone, including those who will be 16 and 17 on May 5, to ensure they are able to vote.’

Voting will open at 7am on Thursday May 5, with polling places closing at 10pm. The electronic verification and counting of votes will be held the following day on Friday May 6.

On Arran, one councillor will be elected, from the six candidates standing, to represent the island ward and will join 32 other councillors representing the North Ayrshire Council area. Further information about the elections can be found at https://www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/elections



