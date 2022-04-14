Council set to launch modern apprentice recruitment drive

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

School leavers on Arran will soon have the opportunity to become modern apprentices with North Ayrshire Council.

The council is advertising 50 modern apprentice vacancies across the area, from horticulture to customer service and professional cookery to business administration.

The programme, aimed at 16-19-year-olds living in North Ayrshire is designed to provide our young people with the opportunity to learn key skills through work and training to kick-start their career.





The council have already started spreading the word when they celebrated Modern Apprenticeship Week earlier last month (March 7-11) via their social media channels.

Keep up to date with the MA programme by following the Council’s social media channels – Twitter (@North_Ayrshire), Facebook (@NorthAyrshireOfficial) LinkedIn (North Ayrshire Council LinkedIn) and watch the updates on YouTube (North Ayrshire Council YouTube)

Residents are encouraged to follow and spread the word of our modern apprenticeship programme to young people and school leavers they know in North Ayrshire.

The vacancies go live on the MyJobScotland website from the beginning of May. Once live, applicants will be able to apply online on the website: www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/north-ayrshire-council





As we now enter the recovery phase from the Covid-19 pandemic, the council believes it is more important than ever to plan for the future and promote the many exciting opportunities for young people looking to embark upon their career journey when leaving school this summer and beginning their first step into training and/or work.

Catriona McAuley, head of service (economic development and regeneration) at North Ayrshire Council said: ‘We are pleased that our young adults are now experiencing a more normal academic term this year, however we realise how difficult it has been for them over the last two years as they have dealt with the challenges of the pandemic.

‘We understand that with the cancellation of exams and previous school closures, young people will no doubt be worried about the future and so we want to make clear our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for our young people throughout North Ayrshire, and as a result we will be advertising a wide range of modern apprenticeships across a number of our council services.

‘Appropriate recruitment plans will be subject to change and to accommodate the current Covid-19 government guidance. We are planning that those that are successful in securing a Modern Apprentice placement would start later this year.’

Over the last four years, the council has welcomed 233 young people into its workforce through its ambitious MA programme.

The programme offers young people the opportunity to kick-start a career in a variety of fields – from traditional options such as business administration and customer service to those more unique including rural skills and facilities services.

The closing date for all modern apprentice vacancies will be confirmed in due course.

For more information about the council’s modern apprenticeship programme email: MAEnquiriesEG@north-ayrshire.gov.uk or call 01294 324940.

