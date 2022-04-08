Tribute to Ukraine at home of golf

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A spectacular light and sound projection show was beamed on to the clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews as the countdown to The 150th Open continued in the historic town.

As part of the show, a tribute in support of Ukraine and its people took place as the colours of the nation’s flag were projected onto the clubhouse building.

The R&A Celebration of Light was attended by residents of St Andrews who gathered at the world-renowned Old Course to watch celebrated moments from the championship’s cherished history brought to life through the dramatic projection show.





The state-of-the-art production was narrated by actor and lifelong golf fan Gerard Butler. It charted the remarkable journey of golf since The Open began in 1860, celebrating renowned champion golfers and unforgettable performances from many of the sport’s greatest names.

The display is now available to watch via The Open’s social media channels – @TheOpen and TheOpen.com.

