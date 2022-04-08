Pianist Gamal makes a welcome return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Audiences may remember prizewinning pianist Gamal Khamis, who took Arran by storm in 2017.

Now he is making a welcome return to Arran, performing at the high school theatre tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm in a concert organised by Music Arran.

His music captures different sound worlds using a range of colour – and sensitivity, imagination and animation characterize his playing. His programme is a refreshing mixture of the old and new. Familiar works by Elgar, Beethoven and Mozart are interspersed with music by contemporary composers – Amy Beech, George Stevenson and Daniel Kidane.





Gamal first performed at the Wigmore Hall at the age of 10 and has since performed at concerts, festivals and competitions all over the world. After gaining a mathematics degree, he completed his musical education at the Royal College of Music in London.

He has since performed concertos by Mozart, Beethoven, Greig, Faure, Rachmaninov and Stravinsky. He has been given world premiers by leading composers, including Timothy Salter and Mark Anthony Turnage. Regularly heard on Radio 3 and Radio 4, Gamal has also performed on Danish and Arabic television. He is a member of the Lipatti Piano Quartet which won the Elias Fawcett Trust Award in 2016.

Pianist Gamal Khamis is playing on Arran tonight (Friday). NO_B14gamal01



