EcoHub energy drop-in event at Ormidale Pavilion

Arran Eco Savvy is holding another big drop-in event in Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick, on Tuesday April 12.

Just drop in at any time between 11am and 3pm.

This month it has arranged EcoHub, an energy focused event as many of us are concerned about rising bills. Energy experts Home Energy Scotland and the Wise Group will be joining Eco Savvy on the day.





Home Energy Scotland provide free and impartial advice and help people in Scotland create warmer homes, reduce their energy bills and lower their carbon footprint. Here are some of the things Home Energy Scotland can help you with:

Free advice to help you lower and understand your energy bill

Information on prepayment meters

How to use your heating controls effectively

Information on funding and what is available

Free water saving devices to help you reduce your energy bills

Information on home renewable and their free in-home service

Home energy checks

Extra support for you, or someone you care for, through their Energycarer service

Greener travel, including information on ebike and electric vehicle funding

Community group support and working together.

With energy bills set to rise, this is a really worrying time for everyone, Home Energy Scotland can talk to you about the Warmer Homes Scotland programme. More than 25,000 households in Scotland have already benefitted since the programme launched in 2015. You could be eligible for around £5,000 of support and reduce your heating bills by around £300 per year too.

The Wise Group works with North Ayrshire Council managing its advice and insulation projects. They can speak to you and see if your home might be eligible for a grant for external wall insulation or solar roof panels to reduce energy bills and make your home more affordable to heat.

We are so pleased to have Home Energy Scotland and the Wise Group with us for this event. Please take the opportunity to pick their brains about the best ways to save some money and still be warm in your home.





As well as this, the drop-in will have the old faithfuls: Savvy Vintage, pop up vintage shop; ebikes galore; Dr Bike, have you got a bike needing help? bring it along for a free bike maintenance check up; Arran Repair Cafe, drop off items you would like repaired, Makerspace Arran and its awesome 3D printer for us to see. Free tea, coffee and baking too.