Arran Banner Golf – week 14, 2022

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday March 31, Yellow Medal: 1 Alastair Gibson 78-15=63; 2 Graeme Andrew 75-10 =65; 3 Alan Smith 82-16=66. Magic two Derek Harrison @7th.

Sunday April 3, Carpenter Rose Bowl: 1 Billy Skinner 82-20=62; 2 Andy Smith 82-19=63, BIH; 3 Billy O’Connor 94-31=63. Best scratch, Graeme Andrew 78. No magic twos.





Fixtures: Sunday April 10, Hugh Hutchison Greensome. Draw at noon. Thursday April 14, Summer Cup. Make up own groups and see starter for times.

Easter weekend: Saturday April 16, three club competition. Make up own groups and see starter for times. Sunday April 17, Texas Scramble, ladies, gents and juniors. Draw at 11.30am for noon start.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday April 3, the Roy Ure Tankard. Our traditional season opener, the Roy Ure Tankard, welcomed a field of 14 players. Playing from the white tees, scoring was less stellar than in recent yellow tee events. That said, 11 cards were returned in the 30-point plus range. No magic twos were recorded, a testament, perhaps, to the tricky putting conditions.





Continuing his current run of form, John Pennycott was the winner on a creditable 39 Stableford points. Result: 1 John Pennycott, 12, 39 points; 2 Gus MacLeod, 14, 37 points; 3 Cameron Bruce, 26, 36 points.

Fixtures: Sunday April 10, bogey competition, white tees, draw at 10am. Wednesday April 13, Summer Trophy.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday March 30, Summer Cup, 29 played: 1 Bill Donaldson 76-13=63 acb; 2 Alastair Dobson 71-8=63, 3 Bob McCrae 74-8=66, acb. Scratch Alastair Dobson, 71.

Sunday April 3, Brandon qualifier, 27 played. 1 Matthew Dobson 66-4=62; 2 Brian Allison 88-24=64; 3 Matthew Keir 72-6=66, acb. Scratch, Matthew Dobson, 66.

Fixtures: Sunday April 10, Round 1 of British Legion 36 holes. Sunday April 17, Round 2 of British Legion 36 holes, combined with British Legion Cup Stableford. Note alteration to fixture list.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday April 2, 18 hole medal: 1 D Logan 69-10=59 and scratch; 2 A Napier 72-11=61; 3 J Quigley 75-11=64.

Fixtures: Saturday April 9, 18 hole medal. Wednesday April 13, Wednesday Medal.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday March 29, Winter Cup: 1 John Milesi, 61; 2 Colin Rutherford, 62; 3 John Pennycott, 68.

Fixtures: Thursday April 14, annual general meeting, 7.30pm in Machrie Hall.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday April 3, Gents Daniel Ferguson Trophy: 1 and scratch Tony Ellis 43-8=35; 2 Brian Sherwood 49-11=38; 3 Quinton Oliver 58-18=40.