Shiskine toy sale for Ukraine

A toy sale in Shiskine this weekend will help to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The fundraiser, organised by Olga Narkiewicz, will take place in Shiskine Village Hall on Sunday April 3, between 11am and 2pm.

Visitors at the fundraising event will be able to pick up some pre-loved bargains for their children while also supporting a worthwhile cause.





The event is supported by the Arran for Ukraine group as well as the SWI which will be selling home baking on the day to add to the fundraiser.

A shed at the back of the Shiskine Hall has been left open for anyone wishing to drop off donations.

This can be done right up to the day before the event and the shed will be checked daily.

Organisers have requested that all donations are packed in boxes or bags.



