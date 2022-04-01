Runners sign up for gruelling Goatfell hill race challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The gruelling Goatfell hill race makes a welcome return to the sporting calendar this year when it is staged in May for the first time since 2019.

Already 86 runners have signed up to take part on the SiEntries site for the event to be held on Saturday May 21.

The event is again being organised by Shettleston Harriers with a 12pm start at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick.





Competitors must be at least 18 years old on the day of the race and there is a race entry limit of 200. Given the nature of the terrain first aid cover will be provided at the start/finish.

The last time it was run 181 runners took part in the 15.5km (9.63-mile) challenge which sees participants climb to the 874m summit (2,854ft) summit of Goatfell and then run back to Brodick.

It was won in 2019 by former Arran runner Elliot Sedman in a time of 1:20:31.

The male course record holder is Murray Strain with a time of 1:12:11 in 2017. The female record has stood for Angela Mudge since 2001 when her time was 1:26:21.





All runners must abide by the Scottish Hill Runners mandatory safety rules. For full details please visit the Scottish Hill Runners website. Guidelines and rules can be viewed under the ‘safety’ section.

In exceptionally poor weather conditions a shorter route/course will be considered.

The weather can still be unpredictable in May and the race organiser reserves the right to cancel the race if necessary – even at short notice.