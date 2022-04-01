Royal Navy stage advanced training exercises around Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Advanced training exercises saw a Royal Navy submarine and two helicopters playing a hi-tech game of hide and seek around Arran as they conducted live exercises in the Firth of Clyde.

The cat and mouse exercises served a far more serious purpose though, as the Navy’s most advanced submarine, an Astute-class hunter-killer, and its most potent adversary, the Merlin Mk2 helicopter, were being used to test the skills of prospective Royal Navy submarine commanders and trainee helicopter sub-hunters.





The submarine was hosting officers undergoing the final, sea-going phase of the intense and demanding submarine command-qualifying course known as the ‘Perisher’ which, if passed, will allow them to become executive officers who are potentially given command of their own boat.

The Perisher course may sound familiar to many on Arran as traditionally the officers attending this course would be accommodated in the Douglas Hotel and spend some of their little free time in the bar which was aptly named the Perishers’ Bar.

The Brodick hotel was closely linked, for many decades, with the Perisher course which has been running for 105 years.

‘Perishers,’ those who have completed the punishing and difficult test are part of an elite group who are well-regarded and scattered all round the world.





While the submariners hoping to be regarded as this year’s Perishers were undertaking their missions in the waters around Arran, they were being stalked from above by the trainee Merlin Mk2 helicopters pilots, observers and aircrew from the Fleet Air Arm.

Using the latest technology, they used dipping-sonar and sonobuoys to try and locate the submarine which in turn used every skill and trick to evade detection by the submarine hunting helicopters above.

Commander James Taylor, commanding officer of the Merlin training unit 824 Naval Air Squadron, explained what the pilots experienced during the training.

He said: ‘We took 12 trainees and two aircraft from our base at RNAS Culdrose to HMS Gannet at Prestwick for a week of live anti-submarine warfare exercises.

‘For the trainees, this is the culmination of a long and demanding flying training pipeline.

‘Having learnt how to fly and safely operate the aircraft as individuals, the detachment made them work together as a crew, to fight the Merlin Mk2 against live submarines.

‘They’ve spent countless hours in the simulators and flying training sorties, but this short, sharp period has taken their experience to a new level.

‘Operating in an unpredictable environment forces them to deal with a myriad of real-world challenges – not least the changeable Scottish weather – having to constantly think on their feet and adapt their plans.

‘None of our trainees had worked with a real submarine before. To pit themselves against the finest in the submarine service pushes them to become the Royal Navy’s elite sub-hunters.’

After pitting their skills against one another the aircrew also practised secondary roles in their capacity as maritime patrol aircraft crew, such as winching personnel to and from a boat at sea.

The aircrew who were successful in the trials will qualify for service with the frontline squadrons, either protecting the UK’s submarines or defending the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers from underwater threats.