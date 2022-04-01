Residents air their transport concerns at drop-in session

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran residents voiced their opinions on transport provision on the island at a public engagement session held outdoors at the Ormidale Pavilion on Monday afternoon.

Consultants Mott MacDonald and North Ayrshire Council hosted the event as part of the council’s Island’s Connectivity Study.

Participants at the event shared their transport views and experiences with the hosts who provided maps and a number of engaging activities which people contributed to.





There will be a further virtual workshop for local stakeholders on Wednesday April 20, from 2pm to 4pm, where participants will be taken through an interactive process to identify objectives, barriers and enablers for sustainable transport on Arran.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Anna Rothnie by email at Anna.Rothnie@mottmac.com

The transport engagement event was initially scheduled for earlier this month, however, it was cancelled and rescheduled for Monday this week owing to ferry disruption.



