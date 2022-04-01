Outdoor ferry seating will be replaced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The recent fine spring weather has led to growing complaints from ferry users that most of the outdoor seating on the MV Caledonian Isles is sealed off.

Broken seating means that all the outdoor seating on the two levels at the stern of the ship is presently blocked off leaving only the few seats at the port and starboard side outside.

One passenger told the Banner: ‘Given the good weather and the recent rise in Covid cases it seems a real pity that the outdoor seating is not available on the vessel.’





CalMac has now posted a notice on its website acknowledging there is an issue with the outdoor seating which it has pledged to resolve.

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: ‘New seats for MV Caledonian Isles are being manufactured at the moment, and it is expected that they will be installed throughout April and May. This work will be carried out in sequence so that areas can be opened up as soon as possible.’