Arran Banner Golf – week 13, 2022

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday March 24, Yellow Medal: 1 Alan Smith, 76-19=57; 2 Serge El Adm, 72-13=59. Magic twos, Paul Cowan @16th, Alan Smith @4th. Sunday March 27, Winter Stableford final round: 1 Andy Smith, 40 points, BIH; 2 Graeme Andrew, 40 points. Best scratch, Graeme Andrew, 29 points. Magic twos, Ian Bremner @16th, Alan Smith @16th. Overall winner of Winter Stableford, Graeme Andrew, 108; runner up Alan Campbell, 105.

Fixtures: Sunday April 3, Carpenter Rose Bowl, noon draw. Thursday April 7, Summer Cup. See starter for times and make up own groups.





Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday March 27, Yellow Tees Stableford. Fourteen players took part on a fine morning with the course shaping up nicely after the recent spell of good weather. Ten players matched or bettered par. Neil McKechnie outshone them all, however, with an exemplary 45 points on a card that included five birdies, three of them magic twos.

Result: 1 Neil McKechnie, 11, 45 points; 2 Neil Lucas, 13, 43 points; 3 Gus MacLeod, 14, 42 points. Magic twos: Neil McKechnie @2nd, 11th and 17th; Gus MacLeod @4th and David Brookens @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday April 3: The Roy Ure Tankard. Wednesday April 6: Summer Trophy.





Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday March 17, ladies fun tri-am. 1 Jenni Turnbull, Kirsty Thomson and Fiona Scott, nett 40; 2 Alice Anderson, Fiona Henderson and Esther Henderson, nett 41.

Gents, 12 hole medal and Winter Cup final: 1 T Ellis 51-9=42; 2 and scratch A Stewart 50-7=43; 3 S Black 53-7=46. Magic twos: J Stewart and R Waine. Tony wins the Winter Cup in difficult conditions. Congratulations.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday March 22, Winter Cup: 1 Ron Woods, 65; 2 John Pennycott 66; 3 Alex Morrison-Cowan, 68.

Fixtures: Tuesday April 5, Start of Lady Mary/Peter Sutton. Tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm. Anyone playing at 5.30pm, please let Brian know by Monday. Thursday April 14: annual general meeting at the hall at 7.30pm.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday March 26, 18 hole medal: 1 A Napier 71-12-59, BIH; 2 D Logan 69-10-59 and scratch. Monday March 28, Monday Cup: 1 Robert McLean, 69-13=56; 2 John Quigley 66-9=57; 3 Peter MacMillan, 79-20=59. Best scratch John Quigley, 66. Magic twos: Allan Napier @10th, John Quigley @13th.

Fixtures: Monday April 4, Monday Cup. Ballot at 12. Wednesday April 6, Summer Cup.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday March 27, Winter Cup Stableford, 25 played: 1 Colin Clements 11, 46 points acb;

2 Chris Pattenden, 17, 46 points; 3 George Hamilton 16, 44 points. Iain MacDonald scored three magic twos in the first seven holes.

Fixtures: Wednesday March 30 – and every Wednesday until September 7 – Summer Cup. Sunday April 3, Brandon qualifier.