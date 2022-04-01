£2 million allocated to make Scotland cycling friendly 

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than £2 million has been allocated to employers, health and social care providers, social housing residences, community groups, schools and campuses to make it easier and more accessible for more people to cycle.

The funding, from the Scottish government’s active travel budget, has been awarded to 194 organisations and has the potential to benefit more than 221,000 people and 5,000 households.

The funding, delivered through Cycling Scotland’s behaviour change programme, will be used to install cycle parking, changing areas, maintenance equipment, bikes and training.





More than £1 million has been allocated to install cycle parking and storage, making it easier for people to safely secure bikes at workplaces, homes, colleges and within the community, aiming to tackle a major barrier to more people cycling.

An additional £227,000 has been awarded to 34 schools as part of the Free Access to Secondary Schools pilot project, which will provide bikes, helmets, locks and maintenance equipment to pupils across Scotland.

Minister for active travel Patrick Harvie said: ‘I’m pleased 194 organisations across Scotland are making it easier for so many more people to choose cycling thanks to Scottish Government funding of more than £2 million delivered through Cycling Scotland.

‘Of course, funding safer cycleways, junctions and links is vital and we’re doing so at record levels, but so too is having the basics, like the ability to park your bike at your destination, to get changed if required or having the equipment nearby to make a basic repair.





‘For a healthier, inclusive and more sustainable Scotland, I want to see many more high impact initiatives like this in the years to come. We are investing record amounts next year, leading to our commitment to invest at least £320 million or 10 per cent of our transport budget in active travel by the end of 2024/25. Through this we will build a more active nation where walking and and cycling are the natural choices for shorter everyday journeys.’

Kath Brough, head of behaviour change at Cycling Scotland, said: ‘By providing facilities that make it easier to cycle, we’re providing the opportunity to more than 221,000 people to make healthy and sustainable transport choices.

‘As we emerge from the pandemic, choosing to travel by bike has a huge role to play in supporting our economies, relieving pressure on vital networks, supporting our mental wellbeing and facilitating new ways of hybrid working.

‘Interventions as simple as locks and a bike pump, up to large-scale storage or a fleet of bikes, all make it easier and more accessible for people to travel in an environmentally friendly and affordable way.’

The next round of funding is now open. Register your interest at www.cyclingfriendly.scot

A woman makes use of a purpose built bike store. NO_B13cycling01