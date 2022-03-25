Sun shines at hockey training game

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the cancellation of their league fixture last weekend, Arran Hockey Club took advantage of the fine weather to hold an inter-club training game between the ladies, gents and juniors.

One of the organisers said: ‘On what had to be the best day of the hockey year so far, a great, fun friendly inter-club game gave some of the ‘old’ junior members a taste of adult game play – and they played brilliantly. Well done Eva, Julia and Jaime. You were amazing. And thanks to everyone who came along to give them such a workout.’

The league match scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has also been cancelled so another training day is planned at Ormidale astroturf, starting at 11am.





The players who took part in the inter-club training game. NO_B12hockey01

Action from the training match. NO_B12hockey02

Players cross sticks during the match. NO_B12hockey03





Goalmouth action from the training game. NO_B12hockey04

Goalie girls Suzi Haddow and Marie Louise Craig ready for action. NO_B12hockey05