Success for devices that block scam calls

Devices that prevent persistent nuisance telephone calls and scam calls have proven to be an instant success, with users on Arran reporting immediate results.

The devices, known as ‘True Call’ devices are being installed by Police Scotland and North Ayrshire Council’s Trading Standards which have partnered together to provide protection for older and more vulnerable members of the community.

Once installed, the device requires no input from the phone owner so they are easy to use.





The True Call service is a subscription service, but North Ayrshire Council absorbs all the costs of purchasing the equipment and the subscription.

If you think that you, or a vulnerable member of your family, could benefit from the True Call service then please contact North Ayrshire Council Trading Standards Officer, Steven Bodys, on 01294 324058 or at stevenbodys@north-ayrshire.gov.uk.