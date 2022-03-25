Generous legacy will ensure Shiskine Hall’s future

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A generous and thoughtful legacy left by the former headteacher of Shiskine Primary School has seen improvements to Shiskine Hall which will allow it to continue to serve as a community venue for years to come.

The £5000 legacy left to Shiskine Hall by Joyce Scott, the much respected and fondly remembered former head teacher, helped to fund the complete redecoration of the hall which is used by community groups, schools and individuals celebrating life’s milestones.

The redecoration work was undertaken by Muir Decor from Ardrossan and DJ Design from Saltcoats who gave the hall a new lease of life by painting the walls and ceilings which makes the hall much lighter and brighter. The previous dark wood panelling has also been painted in a durable washable emulsion which gives the space a more modern feel.





Hall committee member Agnes Madden oversaw the arrangements and said that the committee are delighted with the results.

Along with the new air source heating system and LED lighting, installed last year by Arran Electricals, Shiskine Hall is looking modern, fresh and ready for a busy year as groups and activities start to return following the Covid pandemic.

Shiskine Hall prior to the redecoration. No_B11ShisHall01

Lighter, brighter and more modern, Shiskine Hall after its decoration. o_B11ShisHall02





A workmen hand paints the ceiling of the hall. No_B11ShisHall03

The old wood panelling gets a coat of durable emulsion. No_B11ShisHall04