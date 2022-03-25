Arran will be well represented at new travel trade event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran will be well represented when hundreds of Scottish tourism businesses connect with tour operators and travel agents from around the world at a brand-new travel trade event next month.

Among Arran businesses and operators joining the event and showcasing the island will be VisitArran, Bellevue Farm, Ayrshire & Arran Destination Alliance and the National Trust for Scotland which will be promoting Brodick Castle, Garden and Country Park as well as its other properties on the mainland.

Discover Scotland 2022 will for the first time this year combine an online business-to-business event, known as Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 taking place on April 5-7 2022; with five regional showcases, known as Discover Scotland: Live Showcase to be held in May and September 2022, promoting trade-ready Scottish tourism businesses to key buyers from 21 international markets.





It is the only travel trade series that exclusively promotes Scotland as a visitor destination and enables Scottish businesses to connect with key buyers from around the globe to help attract visitors, from near and far, to Scotland and help rebuild Scotland’s valuable tourism industry.

In all 327 tourism and events operators from across Scotland are due to attend the virtual event in April, to connect with 320 international delegates through one-to-one meetings, panel sessions and virtual networking.

Among the countries and territories represented are Scotland’s key markets; UK, Canada, USA, Germany, France, Spain and Italy; other short haul markets in Europe; Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium; as well as emerging markets Republic of Korea, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Israel, Australia, Brazil, Mexico.

VisitScotland is committed to working with the industry to create a long-lasting sustainable tourism destination supporting the ambition of Outlook 2030, for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in responsible tourism, which will protect the natural and cultural environment and benefit visitors and residents alike.





Discover Scotland 2022 will support this aspiration by showcasing responsible tourism products to key international buyers.

Sheila Gilmore, chief executive, VisitArran said: ‘We are taking part in Discover Scotland, as we want to share our destination sustainably.

‘Arran has a great offering and we want to ensure that everyone can enjoy our island by demonstrating the collaborative approach our island is known for.

‘Arran’s key asset is our stunning environment and we want clients to enjoy real island experiences, reflecting our incredible scenery, amazing accommodation offerings and our fabulous local produce.’

Daniel Steel, chief executive, Ayrshire & Arran Destination Alliance said: ‘We are really looking forward to welcoming more international visitors back to Ayrshire and Arran this year, so Discover Scotland provides an important platform to meet travel trade buyers both from the UK and overseas to kick-start travel trade business for the region for this year and beyond.

‘I am delighted also to have a number of our partner businesses from across the region engaging directly in the event too, allowing us to work collaboratively to showcase some of the outstanding accommodation and attractions Ayrshire and Arran has to offer.’