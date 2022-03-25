Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 12, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday March 23, 2002

Liz Brown demonstrates the art of needle felting at a workshop in Whiting Bay where participants learned to create richly-coloured pictures and vessels. 01_B12ABTYA01





Making a visit by the Mugenko Japanese drummers all the more special is that one of the group is an Arran girl. Theresa Brookes, bottom right, of South Bank Farm joined the group two years ago and was part of the Whiting Bay performance. 01_B12ABTYA02

Members of the Midge Theatre Company join pupils from Corrie Primary School during their island-wide tour where they performed MacCodrum’s Sea Wife to primary pupils. 01_B12ABTYA03

Arran Fiddle Club performed three pieces in the instrumental section during the Arran Music Festival. 01_B12ABTYA04

Brodick Playgroup won the Meynell Cup for action songs at the Arran Music Festival. The group sang Little Mary’s Going to School in Gaelic. 01_B12ABTYA05





Catacol Bay ladies, winners of the 2002 Ladies Darts League. 01_B12ABTYA06