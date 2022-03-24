Announcements – March 25, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

RITCHIE – JAMES

Jim sadly passed at Crosshouse Hospital on Saturday 19th March after a short illness. Jim aged 78 years of Arnstane, Whiting Bay is the loved husband of Kati Ritchie, adored father of Jacqui and Dianne and grandfather of Connor and Taylor, father in law of Bill Smith and brother of John, William and the late Bobby Ritchie. Much loved friend to all who knew him. Sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses on Arran and at Crosshouse Hospital who looked after him. There will be a private family funeral for Jim in due course.