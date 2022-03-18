Shop and sip with Savvy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

To help raise money for Eco Savvy’s environmental work it has teamed up with Arran Botanical Drinks to create a vintage shopping event to dream about.

They have curated the best and most luxurious treasures from the community shop to showcase at Cladach Beach House.

Everyone is invited to go along to Shop & Sip, where they can sample locally-foraged cocktails while shopping for eco-friendly goodies.





Plus, they know vintage clothes don’t always fit perfectly, and they want everyone to enjoy wearing vintage as much as they do, so they’ve teamed up with Chrissy from Arran Repair Cafe to offer free simple alterations to Savvy vintage clothes.

An Eco Savvy spokeswoman said: ‘We are making new clothes a thing of the past, so why not join us at Cladach Beach House Saturday March 19 from midday till 7pm.’