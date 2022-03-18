Raising the fashion stakes at Ayr Racecourse

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ayr Racecourse has announced fashion brand QUIZ Clothing is its partner for the 2022 style awards on ladies day at the Coral Scottish Grand National Festival at the course on April 1.

In addition to being a partner in the style awards, it is also sponsoring the Quiz Clothing Novices’ Hurdle, the second race of the day.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at QUIZ, said: ‘We’re really pleased to announce the exciting partnership with Ayr Racecourse. Our occasion wear is perfect for a day at the races. It’s the ideal time to dress up and have fun which, unfortunately, couldn’t happen last year. QUIZ is delighted to be a partner and to be so closely involved with the first big race day of the year.’





The new QUIZ occasion wear collection is made up of a gorgeous romantic colour palette, reflecting soft and elegant silhouettes. From floor sweeping gowns to shimmering sequin minis, the styles are guaranteed to turn heads.

Lindsey Smith, Ayr Racecourse sales and marketing manager, added: ‘To announce such a huge name in the fashion world as QUIZ as a partner for ladies day and our style awards is a proud moment for everyone at Ayr Racecourse.’