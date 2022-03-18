Lamlash cycling centre gets green light

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An application for a new outdoor cycling centre on Arran has been given the go ahead by North Ayrshire Council’s planners.

The application, by Arran High School Mountain Bike Club (AHSMTBC) for cycling trails, a pump track, shelter, repair station and washing facilities, at the site south east of the riding arena at Glenkiln Farm, has been approved with conditions.

Topmost is the requirement for further details of all lighting and signs and that archaeological work is carried out prior to any work taking place on the site.





The £400,000 development will cater for a number of cycling disciplines and will have something on offer for the club, community and a large number of visitors and groups who are anticipated to go along.

The attraction will be one of just a few available in Scotland and is widely supported by organisations and cycling and fitness groups, both on and off the island.

Sportscotland’s Cycling Facility Fund has already agreed to fund 65 per cent of the capital total required to develop the Arran site.

AHSMTBC club chairman Robert McNeice said: ‘Just before being granted planning permission, we were pleased to receive a positive decision notice from Forestry and Land Scotland agreeing to proceed with our proposed Community Asset Transfer of six hectares of woodland at Dyemill.





‘CRC Trails has been appointed as the preferred contractor for the MTB trails and Architrail Velosolutions as the preferred contractor for the asphalt pump track. Funding applications are ongoing and we hope to begin building before the end of 2022.’

An example of a pump track, similar to the one which will be built at Dyemill. No_B11cycling01