Arran Banner golf – week 11, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday March 13, Winter Cup round six. Eleven played and found conditions tricky with the wind strengthening as the morning progressed. Despite that, scoring was reasonably good with the majority of cards returning scores in the net 60s. Stewart Hammond topped those with a net 65 just beating David Morrison with a better inward half.

Result: 1 Stewart Hammond (35)65 acb, 2 David Morrison (10)65. 3 Gus Macleod (14)66.





Gavin Mainds scored the only magic two of the day @17th and that helped him to the lowest gross score pipping David Morrison on a last three countback.

The overall winner of the 2021-2022 Winter Cup is John Pennycott with a fine seven under par total for his best three rounds.

Fixtures: Sunday March 20, Lamlash friendly at Whiting Bay. A rolling start from 10am with the last games hoping to be tee’d off by 10.30am. Just turn up to be paired and started.

Lamlash Golf Club





Thursday March 3, Yellow Medal: 1 Andy Smith 77 – 19=58, 2 Ian Bremner 66-7=59. Magic two Ian Bremner @5th

Sunday March 13, Glenburn Cup: 1 Martin Wallbank 76-13=64, 2 Serge El Adm 75-10=65. Best scratch Serge El Adm 75. Magic twos Serge El Adm @16th and 17th, Martin Wallbank @16th. Overall winner of Glenburn Cup, Graeme Andrew, total 249.

Fixtures: Sunday March 20, winter friendly, Whiting Bay v Lamlash, 10.30am start at Whiting Bay. Thursday March 24, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday March 12, 18-hole medal: 1 D Logan 70-11=59, 2 A Napier 78-12=66, 3 R Burke 83-16=67 and A Smith 82-15=67. Scratch D Logan 66, great scoring by Donald in very challenging conditions.

Fixtures: Saturday March 19, 18-hole medal. Monday March 21, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday March 10, ladies 12-hole medal: 1 and scratch Jenni Turnbull 58-11=47,

2 Mary Jo Tod 67-18=48, 3 Julia Salton 67-17=50.

Club captain Andy Gray of Blackwaterfoot presenting this year’s Ryder Cup Trophy to stand-in skipper of the winning Shiskine team Alistair Kerr.

Two teams, Blackwaterfoot and Shiskine, were on equal points after the last game and so a play-off from the 18th tee to the 11th green took place.

Two players from each team were elected for the shoot out, into the teeth of a gale.

Big Al Stewart and bedazzling Brian Sherwood for Blackwaterfoot versus Gator and Sandy Kerr. The aggregate scores gave Shiskine the win.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday March 13, Brandon qualifier, 21 played. 1 Alistair Hume 68-11=57, 2 John May 80-22=58, 3 George Hamilton 74-15=59. Scratch Alistair Hume 68.

Fixture: Sunday March 20, Winter Cup Stableford.