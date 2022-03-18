Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 11, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday March 16, 2002

Arran Music Festival

Arran’s 73rd annual music festival took place this week with young people gathering to dance, sing, play their musical instruments and recite verse. The popular event started with Scottish country dancing, adjudicated by Mr J Finlay.





Speech and drama adjudicator Miss J Mowatt with Anna Downard of Brodick who won the Alice Geddes Cup in the primary two class. 01_B11ABTYA01

Particpants in the Scottish country dancing are encouraged to limber up by dancing adjudicator Mr J Findlay. 01_B11ABTYA02

Corrie Primary School pupils dance the Merry Reaper. 01_B11ABTYA03

Whiting Bay Primary School pupils dance The Wild Geese. 01_B11ABTYA04





The team at Arran Estate Agents, Arran’s longest-established estate agents: Bob Brass, Nikki, Marion, Penny Brass and Priscilla. 01_B11ABTYA05

Librarian Euan McConnell issues a video for Tracy Warwick and her two children using the new computerised system which replaces the old card system. 01_B11ABTYA06