Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 11, 2022
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
technical support? Click here
Saturday March 16, 2002
Arran Music Festival
Arran’s 73rd annual music festival took place this week with young people gathering to dance, sing, play their musical instruments and recite verse. The popular event started with Scottish country dancing, adjudicated by Mr J Finlay.
Speech and drama adjudicator Miss J Mowatt with Anna Downard of Brodick who won the Alice Geddes Cup in the primary two class. 01_B11ABTYA01
Particpants in the Scottish country dancing are encouraged to limber up by dancing adjudicator Mr J Findlay. 01_B11ABTYA02
Corrie Primary School pupils dance the Merry Reaper. 01_B11ABTYA03
Whiting Bay Primary School pupils dance The Wild Geese. 01_B11ABTYA04
The team at Arran Estate Agents, Arran’s longest-established estate agents: Bob Brass, Nikki, Marion, Penny Brass and Priscilla. 01_B11ABTYA05
Librarian Euan McConnell issues a video for Tracy Warwick and her two children using the new computerised system which replaces the old card system. 01_B11ABTYA06