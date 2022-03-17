Announcements – March 18, 2022
DEATH
Taylor – Jessie Beaton Suddenly at home on Wednesday, 9th March 2022. Jessie, aged 97 years, beloved wife of the late Harold (Spud). Funeral service on Wednesday, 23rd March, 11:30am at Lamlash Cemetery.