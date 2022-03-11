Help with energy bills

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Households in Scotland that are struggling to pay their energy bills can apply for assistance from the Scottish government’s Home Heating Support Fund.

The fund, totalling £4 million, is for people who have received advice from an accredited debt or energy advice agency.

Registrations for help can be made until the end of March, and more than 400 charities, organisations and advisers have signed up as ‘referral partners’ so they can make applications on behalf of their clients.





The funding received will reflect each individual’s circumstances, with extra support available for households where one person is over 75, living with a disability or illness, and/or living in a remote or island community.

Payments can be for electricity, oil, gas, LPG, coal or other forms of heating, and are made directly to the supplier.

Further information about the Home Heating Support Fund and how to apply is available at https://homeheatingadvice.scot/



