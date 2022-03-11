Geopark organisers start reading group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The organisation trying to establish Arran as a geopark is starting a reading group focusing on climate change and ecology.

Arran Geopark, managed by Arran Access Trust, wants Arran recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark. This is a similar to a UNESCO World Heritage Site in that they both recognise an international standard of outstanding geology and landscapes.

Climate change is one element of the accreditation process. The geopark needs to contribute to the understanding of climate change for visitors and residents. It also needs to highlight current steps being taken towards mitigation and adaptation as well as the capacity for future projects.





The proposed reading group is being formed to increase awareness of the ecology dimension of the UNESCO process. An initial catalyst for this could be the series of short books recently published by Penguin available at https://www.penguin.co.uk/series/grnidea/green-ideas.1.html. There are 20 books in the series and they can be purchased individually. Additional reading material can be suggested.

Initially, meetings would be via Zoom. To register your interest, contact John Page at johnpage@arrangeopark.co.uk.



