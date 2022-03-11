Arran stands with Ukraine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The people of Arran are doing everything in their power to help the tragic victims of the war in Ukraine.

Since the invasion more than two weeks ago the Arran for Ukraine appeal has been flooded with donations and last weekend the first supplies began their long journey to the two million refugees the UN say have now fled their homes, and their country, to escape the conflict.

And last Saturday Arran stood united with the people of Ukraine when a vigil of peace was held on Brodick shorefront.





Organised by Elsa Rodeck the vigil saw people dressed in blue and yellow and holding flags and messages of peace and support for Ukraine.

Several spoke about the awful suffering of the victims of the war before a poignant two-minute silence was held to show Arran’s solidarity.

Elsa from Lamlash said: ‘I thought it was important to show that Arran is standing with the people of Ukraine.’



