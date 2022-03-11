Arran Banner letters – week 10, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

No more nuclear

Sir,

I read with dismay in the Banner of February 11 that Ardeer in North Ayrshire is being considered as a site for a nuclear fusion plant.





I am shocked because there are so many dangers with these nuclear power plants.

Apart from the fact there can be accidents and it could be a target for terrorists, there is also the greater danger of leakage of the nuclear waste that has to be stored. This remains radioactive and extremely dangerous and deadly to human health and the environment for thousands of years to come.

To create such dangerous material that has to be stored underground in containers and can remain dangerous even a million years after its production seems a very irresponsible action on the part of human beings.

We need to be absolutely concerned about protecting our beloved planet for future generations and creating only safe sustainable renewable energy.

Many years ago I attended an interview for a teaching job in a school in Dungeness, Kent. On arrival I was shocked to see the school was almost next to a nuclear power station and to hear that many of the children had parents who worked there.





I was offered the job at the interview but immediately refused saying I was sorry but I could not work next to the nuclear power plant.

The deputy headmaster gave me a lift back to the train station and on the way back he said to me: ‘I didn’t say anything during the interview, but you are absolutely right to refuse the job. I am also resigning soon and am moving away from the area with my family because there are so many children with leukaemia in this area. It’s the power station here.’

This is one of the many reasons why no more nuclear fusion power plants should be built anywhere on our planet.

Yours,

Devika Rosamund,

Lamlash.

Magic bag needed

Sir,

During National Book Week I bought two copies of Wee Granny’s Magic Bag and

the Pirates, written by Elizabeth McKay and illustrated by Maria Bogade, from Elspeth at the Rosaburn museum shop to take to my great grandchildren.

In the story, Wee Granny takes her grandchildren on an outing to Arran, misses the ferry and has to wait a day for the next one.

From her tartan bag, amongst other things, she magics a four poster bed with fluffy pillows, a digger to help pirates to recover buried treasure, a fish and chip van and a rowing boat.

I wonder how I could contact Wee Granny to search her magic tartan bag for a ferry or two? Is this ‘the way forward?’

Yours,

Elma Stevenson,

Sannox.

Cycle repair scheme

Sir,

The Scottish Cycle Repair Scheme will run until the end of May with the government paying up to £50 of the cost of repairs.

The scheme is open to all cyclists but priority has to be given to ‘less well off’ people. Repairs under £50 are free, but the customer pays the extra cost for larger repairs.

Some repair slots are still available but I need to know by the end of March if any more people are interested so that funding can be allocated.

Contact Ian at Brodick Cycles, telephone 302460, for more details. Some repairs will not be possible as a result of extreme difficulties in obtaining certain parts.

Yours,

Ian Leader,

Brodick.