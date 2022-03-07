We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau is today (7 March 2022) launching a new campaign aimed at helping local people who are struggling with debts.

The CAB is revealing that the number of people seeking its help with debt problems has increased significantly, with energy debts accounting for more than a third of the debt cases seen.

The increased costs of living has created a perfect storm for many local households, who have found it impossible to make ends meet without taking out loans. Others have found they are unable to re-pay existing debts.

As a result, the CAB is launching the local arm of the national Citizens Advice campaign:

Debt Happens. You’re Not Alone.





The month-long campaign aims to persuade people to seek expert debt advice from the CAB.

Launching the campaign, Argyll and Bute CAB Manager, Jen Broadhurst, said today:

“The combination of rising energy bills, increases in housing costs and the weekly food shop going up, means many people are finding they can’t manage to juggle those increases and keep on top of debts.”

“Our campaign is all about reaching out to those people, telling them that they’re not alone, and that support is available.”





“Debt is a horrible situation to be in. It can hit your mental health and relationships as well as your finances. We understand that it can be hard to seek help, but debt is nothing to be ashamed of. It happens. Our advisers are not judgemental or critical. We just want to help. It’s what we do every day.”

“So, if you contact us, you get our expert advice, which is sympathetic, confidential, independent and effective. We can talk to your creditors to give you more time, reduce repayments or even seek to write off some of your debt. We’ll also look at ways to boost your income and try “to cut the costs of daily living.”

“Our advice is completely free and our message to people is you should never have to pay to receive debt advice. Charities like Citizens Advice are here to help with debt or money worries and will never charge you for that help.

“Don’t suffer in silence? Come and talk to us. We’re ready to help you.”

The Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau is based at 18 Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, PA31 8NE.

Call or email to speak to one of our helpful advisers. If face to face appointments are required these can be discussed and mutually agreed.

Call 01546 605550, email infor@abcab.org.uk or visit the website at www.abcab.org.uk