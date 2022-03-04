Scotland’s census 2022 is underway

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Households on Arran have started to receive letters to complete their census return in the run up to national census day.

Scotland’s census initiative, launched at the start of this week, will see more than 2.5 million households representing 5.5 million people, being invited to take part in the census either online or on paper.

The census is a count of everyone in Scotland and it is used to plan vital public services and inform investment in areas such as education, transport, health and social care.





Census Day is Sunday March 20 but households can complete their return sooner than that, with all responses reflecting the circumstances on census day.

Angus Robertson, cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture, said: ‘Scotland’s census is unique in asking the whole nation important questions that help us to better understand the future needs of our communities.

‘The census helps the Scottish government, local government and other service providers to plan services and make decisions about how public money will be spent on major services in our communities, including schools, roads and hospitals.

‘It’s essential we maximise participation and ensure that everyone is heard and their needs captured.’





A census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941, because of World War Two and in 2021 owing to the covid pandemic.

For more information and to complete the census online, visit census.gov.scot

Help and support can be obtained by calling the census helpline on 0800 030 8308.