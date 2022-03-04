Police probe after drugs found at Auchrannie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A police investigation is underway after a quantity of drugs were uncovered last week at the Auchrannie Resort in Brodick.

Police were called after officers were alerted to pills found by staff in a package sent to the hotel complex.

Reports say it contained around 400 ecstasy tables, although police have yet to determine the exact contents of the package.





Arran’s Sergeant Kevin Blackley said: ‘I can confirm that Police Scotland are investigating an incident which occurred at the island’s Auchrannie Resort on Thursday February 24, whereby staff discovered a quantity of tablets.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I’d like to take this opportunity to ask anyone who may have any additional information regarding this to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 2048 of 24/02/20.’

Sgt Blakely added: ‘On the wider issue of drug misuse, I have personally witnessed the devastating consequences suffered by families and communities that taking illegal drugs can cause and I’d strongly encourage anyone who has any concerns or information to report these directly to myself or Police Scotland.

‘Any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence and reports can be made personally to myself at Lamlash Police Station, by calling Police Scotland on 101, online via Police Scotland’s ‘Contact Us’ portal or through Crimestoppers.’





A spokeswoman at Achrannie said: ‘Auchrannie does not tolerate the misuse of illegal substances either on the resort or in associated team accommodation. On recently discovering a delivery of illegal substances at the resort, our team immediately did the right thing by contacting the local police who are investigating.

‘I can confirm that no-one who currently works at Auchrannie Resort is under investigation in relation to this or any other incident.’