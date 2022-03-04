Poetry fringe will kick off a host of McLellan events

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Poets and those that appreciate the art can snap up online tickets for the McLellan Poetry Fringe which will be held over four days at the end of April.

The poetry fringe is part of the McLellan Arts Festival – scheduled for Thursday August 25 to Sunday September 4 – which celebrates the work of dramatist and short story writer Robert McLellan, who spent most of his working life on Arran.

The fringe will feature a packed programme of readings and workshops starting on Thursday April 28 until Sunday May 1.





Tickets can be purchased individually for each of the events or a season ticket can be bought which will allow access to all events with the exception of the workshops.

Kick-starting the festival on the Thursday will be a free event at Brodick Bar at 7.30pm where local poets David Underdown and Tim Pomeroy will join other guests for the Arran Poets’ Night.

Friday and Saturday will feature a number of bookable events – a full list of these and tickets can be found at https://tickets-scotland.com/2022p – before the festival grand finale which is scheduled to take place at Lamlash Golf Club on Sunday, where attendees will be able to meet most of the festival entrants.

Of particular interest for many on Arran will be another free event scheduled for Saturday April 30, at 11am at the Arran Community Theatre, where the entrants in the Arran Junior Poetry Competition for children under 16 will read their poems and the winners and commended poems will be announced.





Further information about the McLellan Poetry Fringe and the McLellan Arts Festival can be found at https://www.arrantheatreandarts.co.uk/

Arran will also play host to another festival the week after the McLellan Arts Festival. Arran’s first children’s book festival, known as Wee Mac Arran, has been rescheduled and will now take place on September 9 and 10.

The first day of the festival is aimed at nursery, primary and secondary pupils while the second day will be open to families and visitors. Further details of this can be found at https://www.weemacarran.scot/