Farmers show is going ahead

One of Arran’s great days out is back on the calendar this year.

The Arran Farmers Show is returning after a three year absence and will be held, as always, on the first Wednesday in August at the Glenkiln Farm showfield in Lamlash.

This was confirmed following the AGM of the Arran Farmers’ Society who said: ‘We are delighted to announce that we are planning to go ahead with Arran Show 2022. We look forward to seeing you all there.’





Taking place on Wednesday August 3, it will be the 184th show.



