The reaction to Ukraine’s plea for help has been overwhelming on Arran, but that comes as no surprise.

Islanders always react with generosity to any emergency whether at home or abroad and the Arran for Ukraine campaign was one of the most quickly backed.

Shops across the island have been acting reception points for donated goods and this weekend a big coordinated effort is being staged at the high school to sort donations, package them and get them shipped to where they are needed most.





The daily scenes of carnage across the vast Russian neighbour on TV, online and in our newspapers only emphasises how much help both those in the country and those fleeing need.

The naked aggression of Russia in Ukraine has been harrowing to see and with little sign that the fighting will end any time soon we must pray for peace and do what little we can for the people of Ukraine.

That must include an improvement in the UK government’s response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis on Ukraine’s neighbours with 800,000 already fleeing the country.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there should be no limit on the number of refugees the UK takes in from Ukraine, but it is the UK government, and not the Scottish government, that has control over immigration and visa matters.





But Ms Sturgeon’s view that we should allow those fleeing entry now and ‘deal with the paperwork later’ seems the least we can do.