Arran for Ukraine appeal flooded with donations

An online appeal to support the Ukrainian refugees displaced by war has seen huge support from the people of Arran who have been donating items and making cash donations throughout the week.

The online appeal first made by Asia Ferańska rapidly grew and evolved into a wider Arran for Ukraine appeal, with numerous businesses and individuals offering to act as collection points and offering their assistance.

Asia has been in contact with her family in Poland and her friends in Ukraine and is in the process of arranging transport to deliver the donations to the areas that need them most.





Collection points have been established around the island – at Bay Stores in Whiting Bay, Co-op stores in Brodick and Lamlash, Kilmory Hall, Pirnmill Village Shop, Lochranza Hall, Lamlash Church, Shiskine Hall, Harbour Shop in Blackwaterfoot. Staff will collect cash donations as well as useful items.

According to Asia, Polish humanitarian organisations have requested no more donations of clothing, but rather other daily essentials are urgently needed. Most importantly, first aid kits with dressings and painkillers, and any other medical supplies. Essential items for children, including milk, nappies and blankets are also required, as well as personal hygiene products. Long lasting food items such as tinned food, including vegetables and fruits, and pasta, rice, protein bars, plus cat and dog food, would also be much appreciated.

People can donate items at any of the collection points until Sunday March 6, when volunteers are hoping to collect all of the items and take them to Arran High School where they will sort and package the items before they are transported to Poland and Ukraine.

In addition to the collection points and online donation portals, the Brodick Co-op is also taking home-delivery orders which, instead of being delivered to your home, can be added to the Co-op collection for Ukrainian refugees.





According to United Nations figures around 600,000 refugees have left Ukraine since the conflict began with the number increasing every day. Neighbouring Poland has spearheaded the humanitarian efforts by setting up reception points at its border crossings, where it is accepting all refugees.

Anyone arriving at the reception points in Poland will be allowed to enter the country and will also be provided with temporary accommodation, a hot meal, drink, basic medical assistance and a place to rest. Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia are also experiencing a huge wave of refugees fleeing the war.

Further information on how you can be help the Arran effort can be found on the Facebook page Arran for Ukraine.