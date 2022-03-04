Arran Banner Golf – week 09, 2022

Finlay Sillars about to tee off with his late dad’s one iron in Sid’s Stableford. Finlay is playing with some of Sid’s regular playing partners, Jimmy Armit, Donald McKinnie and Sam Tattersfield.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday February 27, Sid’s Stableford, in aid of Scottish Air Ambulance. A total of 64 played. Gents: 1 Calum Rae 39pts, 2 Sandy Kerr 38pts, 3 Willie McNally 37pts. Ladies: 1 Susan Butchard 25pts acb, 2 Fiona Greener 25pts, 3 Fiona Henderson 24pts.

Corrie Golf Club


Saturday February 26, 18-hole medal. 1 A Napier net 71 BIH, 2 R McLean.

Monday February 28, Monday Cup. 1 A Napier 61 BIH over Q Oliver. Scratch A Napier 71. Magic twos G Andrew x2, J McGovern.

Fixtures: Saturday March 5, 18-hole medal. Monday March 7, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Whiting Bay Golf Club


Sunday February 27, Winter Cup round five. A total of eight players contested the fifth round of the Winter Cup on a bright but cold morning and found the course in remarkably good shape following the recent storms and heavy rain. 1 John Pennycott 12, 63 and lowest gross, 2 Gus MacLeod 14, 64, 3 David Brookens 13, 65. Magic twos Graeme Crichton @3rd and @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 6, AGA Winter League at Lamlash.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday March 1, Winter Cup. 1 Jim Brown 61, 2 Phil Betly 64, 3 Alex Morrison-Cowan 66.

Fixtures: Tuesday March 8, Winter Cup, tee-off noon. Saturday March 12, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee-off noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday February 28, gents 12-hole medal. 1 and scratch R Crawford 50-6=44 BIH, 2 J Faulkner 50-6=44 BIH, 3 D Logan 51-7=44. Magic two  T Ellis.

 

Moira Small being congratulated on her hole in one at Brodick’s 4th hole by immediate past captain, Ann May.