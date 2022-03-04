Arran Banner Golf – week 09, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday February 27, Sid’s Stableford, in aid of Scottish Air Ambulance. A total of 64 played. Gents: 1 Calum Rae 39pts, 2 Sandy Kerr 38pts, 3 Willie McNally 37pts. Ladies: 1 Susan Butchard 25pts acb, 2 Fiona Greener 25pts, 3 Fiona Henderson 24pts.

Corrie Golf Club





Saturday February 26, 18-hole medal. 1 A Napier net 71 BIH, 2 R McLean.

Monday February 28, Monday Cup. 1 A Napier 61 BIH over Q Oliver. Scratch A Napier 71. Magic twos G Andrew x2, J McGovern.

Fixtures: Saturday March 5, 18-hole medal. Monday March 7, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Whiting Bay Golf Club





Sunday February 27, Winter Cup round five. A total of eight players contested the fifth round of the Winter Cup on a bright but cold morning and found the course in remarkably good shape following the recent storms and heavy rain. 1 John Pennycott 12, 63 and lowest gross, 2 Gus MacLeod 14, 64, 3 David Brookens 13, 65. Magic twos Graeme Crichton @3rd and @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 6, AGA Winter League at Lamlash.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday March 1, Winter Cup. 1 Jim Brown 61, 2 Phil Betly 64, 3 Alex Morrison-Cowan 66.

Fixtures: Tuesday March 8, Winter Cup, tee-off noon. Saturday March 12, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee-off noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday February 28, gents 12-hole medal. 1 and scratch R Crawford 50-6=44 BIH, 2 J Faulkner 50-6=44 BIH, 3 D Logan 51-7=44. Magic two T Ellis.