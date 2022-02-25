Wullie to represent Arran at Scottish Nursery Final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Wullie Stevenson and his dog Dusk, winners of the local nursery sheep dog trial league, the Alba Cup and Hirsel Trophy, will represent Arran and Kintyre at the Scottish Nursery Final next weekend.

Wullie secured his position in the inter-district final, which will take place at Selkirk on Saturday March 5, after another good result at the final nursery trial at Birchburn Farm, Shiskine.

At the trial, which saw seven dogs competing in front of judge Geoff Brookes of Kildonan, Wullie received the Drumadoon Trophy after securing first place position with 92 points in the first nursery trial. Iain Logan with Chris finished second with 76 points.





In the second nursery trial, Wullie again secured first place with Dust, this time scoring 94 points. Stuart McMaster finished second place with Dan on 78 points.

In the older dogs’ category, Iain McConnell secured first place with Joe and 91 points, Wullie Stevenson and Arran McLeod came in second with 82 points and Matthew McNeish and Pip secured third place with 73 points.

Wullie, who has previously competed in the nursery finals and who also won in 2005 with his dog Molly, said: ‘I always look forward to the nursery finals. It is a very tough competition but competing with around 50 other dogs and their handlers from 10 districts, from the Borders to Shetland, is always enjoyable.

‘Even if Dusk and I finish in the top 10 in the competition, I will be happy with that result as it is such a huge accomplishment. It is heartening to see new faces at the local trials on Arran and I look forward to representing Arran and Kintyre in such a prestigious event next month.’





Dusk is a 18-month-old sheep dog which, along with her half brother McLeod – another prizewinning dog – are descendants of the 2005 nursery winner Molly. All of Wullie’s dogs have the prefix Arran to their name, which within the sheep dog fraternity is a well-regarded and sought after pedigree known for its champion sheep dogs.

Wullie Stevenson and his dog Dusk with some of the trophies and cups they have amassed this year.