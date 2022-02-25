Lent events at St Margaret’s, Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Reverend Barry Roberts is joining the Scottish Episcopal Church of St Margaret’s in Whiting Bay for Lent and Easter this year, starting on Ash Wednesday March 2.

As well as carrying out pastoral work, visiting and talking to people, he will be leading worship and this year’s Lent study course on ‘Our Lord’s seven words from the cross’.

The first of these will be on Ash Wednesday in St Margaret’s at 11am. A short service of Holy Communion with the imposition of Ashes, for those who wish, will be followed by coffee and discussion.





Each Sunday the usual Eucharist will be held at 11am and on each Wednesday there is to be a study and discussion session in a different venue on the island.

These will consist of a short talk followed by a refreshment break then a discussion which everyone is encouraged to join in as we try and discover the relevance of Our Lord’s sayings to us in our daily lives. It is expected each meeting will last around one and a quarter hours.

The second meeting will be on March 9 in Lamlash with the other venues to be announced.

As some people will find morning meetings difficult, if not impossible to attend, Father Barry will be pleased to arrange evening meetings on the same subjects. Feel free to telephone him on 01770 427791 if you would wish to join such a group or should you wish him to visit you at home.





As we come out of lockdowns and other restrictions, many people have found themselves asking some profound questions and many are looking for answers and or the chance to speak to someone about these things.

On Maundy Thursday, there will be a Eucharist at 11am in St Margaret’s. At this service the celebrant will follow Our Lord’s example in washing the feet of his followers.

On Good Friday, members of St Margaret’s congregation will join in the Act of Witness in Brodick. The Easter Day service of Holy Communion will be in St Margaret’s at 11am.

