High winds and snow hammer Arran as winter storms bite

By Colin Smeeton

Arran felt the full brunt of Storm Franklin at the start of the week when high winds and snow caused widespread damage and disruption during a ‘perfect storm’ of events.

After avoiding most of the storm damage experienced in the UK from storms Dudley and Eunice just days before, there was no escaping the low pressure system named Storm Franklin by the Met Office passing over Arran heading eastwards through Sunday night and into Monday morning bringing high winds estimated at over 100 mph to parts of Arran.





A peak gust of 91mph was recorded in Sannox and 80mph at Brodick pier, however, a resulting power failure meant that later high winds were not recorded by weather stations.

The turbulent weather saw Scottish and Southern Energy engineers working through most of the early morning hours to restore power to the villages of Brodick, Corrie and Sannox.

Equally, council clean-up teams spent hours on Monday cleaning up fallen debris and branches which were scattered over most roads all over the island.

North Ayrshire Council workers were also out in force clearing roads of snow and cutting down trees which had blocked both major and minor routes on the island.





The speedy response of the council workers was praised at the online meeting of Arran Community Council.

Rosslyn Mills, operations support officer at the council, said: ‘It was a perfect storm of events which put us all to the test. It is nice to get some positive feedback for their work which I will relay back to them.’

Some larger trees were blown over in Brodick, and one presented a threat to a house as it hung perilously above the rooftop, but these were dealt with and serious damage and disruption was diverted.

Errant windblown garden sheds were also reported around the island with the most significant being the Arran Bike Hire shed on Brodick shorefront which had its roof blown off and left wrecked.

Remarkably the bikes inside were unscathed and are kindly being stored by Arran Active until owner Emma Tracey can rebuild.

‘It was a bit of a nightmare,’ she said, ‘but the folk at Arran Active were wonderful.’ She is planning to reopen in the spring as usual.

In addition to the damage to trees and properties, Storm Franklin also caused ferry disruption across the CalMac network with all sailings cancelled on Sunday on the Ardrossan to Brodick route, but a partial service resumed later on Monday.

Disruption continued on Tuesday with high winds only allowing 70 per cent of the sailings to go ahead.

An addition sailing at 8.15pm was scheduled from Ardrossan to reposition the boat so that it could berth in Brodick overnight.

Wednesday saw further disruption with high winds causing the cancellation of all sailings along with Thursday’s early morning 7am sailing from Ardrossan.

At the time of going to press, Thursday has yellow weather warnings for wind and snow as the next named storm, Gladys, is expected to make landfall.

The quartet of storms, all within quick succession in the space of two weeks, are not the last of the expected winter weather.

The long-term forecast predicts a continued period of high winds and low temperatures averaging at about six degrees for the following two weeks.

The next storms, should they have the potential to cause an impact, will be named Herman, Imani and Jack.