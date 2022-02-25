Have lessons been learnt?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

So, at last, a consultation has started into the redevelopment of Ardrossan Harbour.

However, this is only into the plans for the ferry terminal, the Passenger Access System, the marshalling and car parking.

Questions on the vital marine work, including the realignment of the Arran berth, ferry timetabling while the work goes on and moving the Arran service to Troon have yet to be addressed.





On the ferry terminal, North Ayrshire Council says the proposals take into account ‘learning from the development of the facilities at Brodick and feedback from users’.

But have they really?

Is it the most sensible solution to build a copycat facility to the one in Brodick on the other side of the water?

Certainly one of the most controversial aspects of the Brodick ferry terminal has been the length of the Passenger Access System, which is a nightmare for anyone with even a little walking difficulty. So, we trust, it would be much shorter in Ardrossan.





Another aspect is that stairs and a lift are being planned again to get to the waiting room. Foot passengers on the Ardrossan side will have the same volume of luggage that they have humphed up and down the stairs in Brodick – but that again is the plan.

At least, before anything is finalised, people have the chance to have their say and we hope the powers that be listen and that common sense prevails in the designs.