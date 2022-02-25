Arran Banner letters – week 08, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Abandoned Arran needs answers

Sir,

Your leader in the last week’s edition of the Banner signs off with the statement: ‘surely someone can hear the island’s plight or is it that we just have to start shouting louder’.





This reminded me of an axiom we used during my days in shipbuilding: ‘Don’t just work harder, work smarter’. In the ferry context ‘shout smarter’.

I see from my records that I first went into print on the ‘ferry fiasco’ on June 24, 2018.

In this and subsequent letters to the press, I have raised numerous questions to be put to shipyard and CMAL.

I have also written to a number of our Scottish Parliaments MSPs including the now disgraced Derek McKay, Jamie Greene (when shadow transport minister) Gordon Ross and this year to Katy Clark; the latter has not deemed it worthwhile to reply to me, despite the fact that I indicated to her I could offer at least a partial solution to the problem, however unpalatable politically.





A meeting with Jamie Greene did not result in any feedback. Gordon Ross did reply, thanking me for the correspondence I enclosed with my letter to him, but nothing more. I also wrote to Mr McColl when he was involved with the yard, without response.

My conclusion is that as well as being let down by the Scottish government, the opposition parties are also complicit having failed collectively to hold the governing party’s feet to the fire over this fiasco.

I am not aware of any answers to my various enquiries being answered or even addressed.

Here then are just some of the questions that must that answered at the highest level within government circles, the shipyard and CMAL as appropriate.

1. Will the vessel make its contract speed of 18 knots – I seriously doubt it! At best, the Glen Sannox will require to operate at its engine MCR (maximum continuous rating) whilst on the Brodick/Troon route. Not recommended from a technical standpoint and certainly not fuel efficient.

2. Caledonian Isles typically operates at 14 knots to cover the 55-minute journey Ardrossan/Brodick. To travel to Troon, what will be the speed necessary to maintain the same schedule?

3. In selecting Ardrossan as the mainland port, was any other site considered? Ardrossan will be wholly unsuitable for safe berthing of such an enormous gas guzzling behemoth, despite its multi-side thrusters and money spent on port modifications will be more money wasted. I have already suggested Hunterston, but that window may be closing due to declared developments proposed there.

4. How long will it take foot passengers, including the infirm, to transit from Troon harbour to the railway station about two miles away. Will the train be waiting for them. What will be the cost to the tax payer for this bus service or will it be ‘free’ as the Scottish government are so fond of saying?

5. What is the latest situation concerning (green) gas power considering the volatile tariffs we are now saddled with? Not a good idea in any case for the reasons outlined in a previous letter from me.

6. Who sanctioned the appointment of Tim Hair as turn-round director, a man with no shipbuilding experience and at such an enormous salary? He has now seen fit to reveal the problem with ‘legacy cables’ (a world first) i.e. his term for work done prior to nationalisation and therefore nothing to do with him. Well, I do not believe a word of it, given the almost total lack of pre-outfitting at that stage.

For this to be revealed after his replacement had taken over would have resulted, in my opinion, in his (Hair) complete disrepute, hence the revelation now.

7. The shipyard has in its efforts to define a delivery date for Glen Sannox said that a four-month period for sea trials and crew familiarisation would be required. As Oprah Winfrey might exclaim, W-H-A-T?!

These are questions to be shouted out loud which may get through the cloth ears of the Scottish government.

Yours,

Norman Brown, C Eng MRINA,

Formerly director and general manager, Ferguson Shipbuilders

CalMac running scared

Sir,

I’m not sure who CalMac gets its weather forecasts from but on Wednesday February 16 it cancelled all ferries. This was despite the forecast I listened to, which said the winds would increase in the afternoon – so ferries could have run up until 11am out of Brodick.

A couple of months ago I asked CalMac why most of the the outside decks had been roped off. The reply was it was because maintenance was occurring there.

Back on a few weeks later and still no sign of maintenance.

I challenged them on this misinformation and noticed on the Mull ferry there were also deck areas roped off but no one working on the decks.

These restrictions are a paranoid reaction that passengers are getting Covid from deck seating!

The other query is, why has Gourock not been used in strong winds as a diversion? I feel this company runs scared in relation to weather and Covid.

Yours,

Jim McIntosh,

Ayr.

A cyclist replies

Sir,

It was with despair that I read your correspondent’s suggestion that cyclists should be wearing conspicuous clothing in order to avoid being hit by motor vehicles.

Once again, he places the onus of responsibility on the cyclist rather than acknowledging any responsibility of the drivers of motor vehicles.

Motor vehicles are made of metal, cyclists are made of soft stuff – no contest in a collision.

May I suggest that your correspondent should exhort motorists to slow down and be more vigilant rather that demanding ‘legal action’ which could never be enforced.

Yours,

Brian Grindall,

Shiskine.