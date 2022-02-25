Arran answered When Scotland Called to spur national team

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Arran is featured on a new song aimed at helping to inspire the Scottish football team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

It has been produced by Braw, a folk-pop duo based in Glasgow’s southside, who are brothers, Iain and Andrew Mundy.





They are well-known in the west of Scotland music scene and also for the success of their football anthem A Long Time Coming (We’re Going to the Euros) which was released in 2020.

Their latest offering is in response to the numerous requests to create another Scotland song but this time for the World Cup.

The Scottish side still has to win two play-off games to see if they qualify for the tournament and so the band decided to release the song to help spur the team on to success.

The song When Scotland Called is aptly named as the music video actually features 221 photos submitted by the Tartan Army supporters from across 140 Scottish cities, towns and villages.





Iain explained: ‘The idea for the video came about as there’s a section of the song where we list around 70 Scottish places, including Brodick and Oban, so we thought it would be really cool to reach out to the Tartan Army online to see if we could get a photo from a Scotland fan who lived in each place for the video.

‘We were completely overwhelmed by all the photos we received, from Stranraer all the way to Wick, and we somehow managed to squeeze them all in, pets and all.’

The music video features all of these contributions, including two from Arran, and the artwork for the song cover is made up of a collage of images from Tartan Army fans who contributed to the video project.

The Braw brothers have been described as having a unique vocal blend that allows them to create innovative and original blood harmonies.

Formed in 2019, the band has performed extensively on the Glasgow music scene. In 2021, they released their debut album, A Few Miles More, featuring singles Whisky in Hand and Home from Home.

​Whisky in Hand reached number 65 in the official Scottish singles chart, and peaked at 50 in the official iTunes chart.

The songs from their debut album and the very popular Euro 2020 song received extensive radio play on both BBC Radio Scotland and Clyde 1.

The brothers are regular visitors to Arran, where their grandparents lived, and dedicated a song on their first album, The Tide, to the island.

When Scotland Called is available on all the normal streaming and download platforms and the video will be premiered on YouTube at 6pm today (Friday).

The artwork for When Scotland Called is made up of a number of Tartan Army fan photographs submitted from all across Scotland. all No_B08Scotland01

One of the Arran photographs that is featured in the When Scotland Called video was sent in by Shonagh Pringle. No_B08Scotland02

Another Tartan Army photograph in the video features a kilted piper Andrew Earle. No_B08Scotland03

The Braw brothers, Iain and Andrew Mundy. No_B08Scotland04