Announcements – 25th February, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATH

Latona – Gilbert James Gillies

Peacefully at home on the 19th February 2022. Much loved husband of Eileen, a loving dad to the late Clifford, Ewan and Heather, also a much loved papa, brother, uncle and friend. Funeral service at Lamlash cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd March at 11:30am to which all are welcome.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

DAVIDSON, Harry

Norma and the whole family would like to thank everyone for their help, phone calls, letters, cards, flowers and tributes on social media which have all been a great comfort following Harry’s death.

We send thanks to Ayr, Arran War Memorial and Hairmyres Hospitals for caring for him during his last illness and of course Arran Medical Group for their compassionate care over many years.

The day of the funeral was made easier for us all by the comforting presence of Liz Clarke both in Church and at Sannox. Clair and David Hendry gave us a reverent and efficient service which accommodated all Harry’s wishes and thank you to Colin and Brodick Golf Club for the excellent and very welcome buffet.

A special mention for Brodick Church and all who stood in tribute on the seafront and outside the Church. The guard of honour and the kindness shown by Liz and Team Big Co was very moving for us.

We will be forever grateful to the Donald family, our neighbours for their kindness.

Over £560 was collected on the day to be shared between Scotland’s Air Ambulance and Arran Mountain Rescue Team. A very generous donation by a dear friend of Harry’s has now doubled that sum.

God Bless you all.



